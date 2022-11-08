Put child safety before math scores -- Glenn Schmidt

The Wall Street Journal editorial, "Locking down schools was a catastrophe," published in the Oct. 28 State Journal, accused schools of closing during the pandemic for political reasons. This is itself an example of bizarre and convoluted political reasoning.

Nowhere in their editorial does it mention the 1,500 children or 800 teachers who died of COVID, a chilling omission that says more about the newspaper than it does about the schools.

Nowhere does it mention the most obvious implication for reduced test scores: Teachers have a huge positive impact on student learning. Of course the scores went down -- and now that conditions are (relatively) safe, the scores will go up again.

We should all be grateful that the decision to close schools in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century was made by people who cared more about the safety of children than they did about a few points on a math test score.

Glenn Schmidt, Sun Prairie