LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Put an end to war once and for all -- Timothy Melin

War is the failure of humanity. I saw this phrase recently, and it struck a chord as I look at world events.

War is everywhere. Supplied by an arms industry that gleefully makes more bombs that maim and kill. The casualties are usually not soldiers, but mothers, grandmothers and children.

As Howard Zinn said, “Every war is a war against children.” It’s true. And our media shares the blame for these wars. They cheer on war. They demonize those our government calls the enemy. They parrot every lie that encourages more war, more bombs and more children left without limbs or parents. It’s crazy.

Yet there they are on the Sunday morning news shows telling us we need to put sanctions on countries -- sanctions are a form of war -- because they don’t bow down to our country. Venezuela has oil -- lots of it. Will we invade them, cheered on by a media that won’t show the children dying. We must do better.

Timothy Melin, Verona

