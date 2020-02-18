Put an end to UW's vulgar chanting -- Mary Weber

I would like to commend and support Saturday's letter to the editor "Cut 'Jump Around' if chant continues" for its criticism of the vulgar chant from the student section during University of Wisconsin football games.

We pride ourselves on our “world class” university -- but nothing is classy about the chant. It goes out to the world audience, and I am appalled when it occurs. The author of the letter to the editor has proposed very appropriate actions and consequences. The students’ decisions appropriately should determine the consequences.

I hope band director Corey Pompey, athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Becky Blank will encourage the development of a plan so students, parents, fans, alumni and financial supporters will not have to hang our heads in shame during the game.

The goal of the university is to educate and develop adults who will represent every aspect of UW-Madison with pride and dignity. Go Badgers.

Mary Weber, Middleton

