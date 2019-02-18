In response to the Feb. 10 letter to the editor "Madison needs a real bus station," yes, Madison does need a real bus station. Fortunately, we already have one. We're just not using it for buses. It's the Dane County Regional Airport.

It's the logical nexus not only for air travel, but also car rentals, taxis, intra-city buses, inter-city buses, municipal light rail (if we ever get it), and inter-city passenger rail (if we ever get it).

The key word here is "multi-modal." Take whatever form of transportation you want to the central hub and transfer there -- in safety and comfort -- to whatever mode of transit you prefer for the rest of your journey.

The efficient multi-modal approach is the standard in Europe, but for some unknown reason it's not even in our vocabulary in this country.

Richard S. Russell, Madison