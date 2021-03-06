Push back against Biden's radical agenda -- David J Rizzo

Remember the yard sign message "Trump or America?" I said then, and I say now: That’s a false choice. The real choice is: What America do you want?
Every American has an equal and inalienable right to voice an opinion on the policies shaping the future of the country. Make your voice heard.
President Joe Biden’s victory wasn’t a mandate to impose a radical agenda on Americans. Reducing border security and granting amnesty to immigrants who are in this country illegally is a slap in the face to citizens, or those who entered legally and are trying to earn citizenship.
Eliminating good paying jobs in the energy industry to placate climate activists is a gut punch to hardworking Americans. Rewarding decades of mismanagement by Democrat-led cities with hundreds of billions of dollars worth of bailout money hidden in the bowels of the COVID relief package is a despicable act of cowardice and an affront to every taxpaying American. Expanding bail reform laws is a contemptuous insult to law-abiding Americans.
These policies don’t represent the America my father fought for, not the America I remember and cherish, and not the America Americans need and deserve.
David J. Rizzo, Madison