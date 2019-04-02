I am a 90-year-old independent voter who has tended to vote Democratic in recent years.
The Democratic Party is in danger of McGovernizing itself as it did in 1972 with sweeping proposals to cure all the nation's ills. (Definition of "McGovernize," named after presidential candidate George McGovern: to put on a political suicide vest and detonate it to prove ideological correctness.)
The GOP, with some justice, can ridicule this approach as pie in the sky. It would make more sense for the Democrats to uncouple their ideas and submit them one at a time, thereby forcing Republicans to take a stand on specifics.
For example, a proposal to compel future presidents to disclose their income taxes before taking the oath would force GOP legislators to stand up and be counted on this single issue. After all, the probity of an American president should be beyond question. Such a proposal would pass the House, and then possibly be rejected by the Republican-run Senate, but that would be the GOP's problem.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison