The firing of Randy Koschnick , director of state courts since 2017, by the Wisconsin Supreme Court's new liberal majority is deeply troubling.

Purges of court personnel for unspecified reasons is no way to demonstrate the commitment to "fairness and impartiality" that newly inaugurated Justice Janet Protasiewicz has promised. Koschnick, a former judge, has in my experience proven himself to be competent, responsive and a defender of court transparency, despite being a conservative.