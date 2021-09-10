 Skip to main content
Purcell's death was shocking tragedy -- Dave Hutchison
Purcell's death was shocking tragedy -- Dave Hutchison

It was stunning news to hear of the recent tragic accident that claimed the life of Gene Purcell, director of Wisconsin Public Media.

I got to know Gene while serving for several years on the Educational Communications Board when he was its director. He was kind, gentle and extremely competent. To me, he was more than just the Educational Communications Board director -- he was like a good friend.

My sincere sympathies to his family and friends. Gene will be missed.

Dave Hutchison, New London, former state representative

