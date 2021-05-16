Punishing Cheney is new low for GOP -- Lila Hemlin

The Republican Party in Congress has sunk to a new low by punishing U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for speaking out about the facts of the past election.
These facts have been proven over and over in court challenges, with no evidence of cheating "to steal" the election from Donald Trump. Trump lost fair and square in what has proven to be one of the most secure elections in our history.
Trump's false claims have been disproved, but he continues to push the lie that the election was stolen. Apparently, to be a member of the Republican Party in "good standing," you have to accept the lies of Trump or be willing to accept his ire.
This is not what democracy stands for -- this is what autocrats do. Their lust for power erases the need to be truthful. They should accept of the will of the electorate instead. I do not agree with Cheney on many of her very conservative views, but I certainly commend her speaking the truth to power, something the majority of elected Republicans seem to have forgotten.
Politicians should consider the greater good of our democracy, not their own personal gain.
Lila Hemlin, Madison