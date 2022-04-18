Pundits aren't just asking questions -- Skip Kraiss

A couple of things have been bothering me lately.

I want people to stop telling me to do my own research. If you introduce a subject to me, don’t tell me to do my own research. If I wanted to know more about the subject, then I would have already done my research. Otherwise, you should have already done your research, and you should be able to share references and footnotes with me to support what you are sharing.

Then there are the pundits or “influencers” who will say they are “just asking questions.” No, they aren’t.

They are insinuating something is wrong and creating doubt without evidence. Who is supposed to answer their questions? Am I supposed to?

This leads me right back to my first point. If they have these concerns and they are going to raise them in the public realm, then they should have already done the research and be able to provide references to reliable sources (plural, and with people who have a background in the subject). They shouldn't rely on obscure sources from remote areas of the internet, hosted by a college dropout who also sells Bitcoin on the side.

Skip Kraiss, Madison