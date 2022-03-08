Pump oil to limit terrorist regimes -- Larry Gundlach Sr.

Over 80% of Americans in a recent poll want to ban Russian oil because of the Ukraine war. Also, most Americans know we can’t trust Iran or Venezuela supplying oil, either.

Our Saudi Arabian "friends" won't increase their oil production to help the situation. For world stability, we can’t afford to wait any longer to ramp up our own production so we can be not only energy independent but also help replace Russian natural gas and oil to Europe. This will be a powerful deterrent, in addition to current sanctions, to help contain Russian President Vladimir Putin.