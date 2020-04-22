Pull together to beat this pandemic -- John Krizek

I never knew my grandfather. He died in 1918. His death certificate said "pneumonia" was his cause of death, but in reality it was the flu pandemic. He worked in the Chicago stockyards where many of his coworkers also died.

My parents lived in poverty through the Great Depression. They survived, built a family business and were part of the Greatest Generation. They had unwavering hope and pulled together.

When I see people protesting Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” directive, I am appalled. Have we become so self-centered and short-sighted that protesters cannot realize we will get through this? We will rebuild and be stronger for it. But first we must live -- we must survive.

We are now faced with a crumbling economy. In the Great Depression, we didn't get stimulus payments or loans and grants to small business. We are far better equipped today to meet this challenge.

The 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed an estimated 50 million people around the world.

If we look forward, we can see a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon. We can see improved health care. We will appreciate teachers and education. We will rebuild the quality of life we had and make it better.

John Krizek, Hudson