Publish more about other faiths -- Rev. Nick Utphall

My congregation read the story of Jesus' birth from the Gospel of Luke during Christmas Eve worship. The next day, the same sacred story was printed on the front page of the State Journal, as it has been since the 1930s. Also in that edition, I enjoyed reading sermon reflections from colleagues and friends, and would've been honored to be asked to submit one myself.
And yet that raised for me questions of Christian cultural dominance. It seems quite unlikely to find on the front page sacred writings from any other religious group on their holy days. But I hope it might be a possibility. Besides reading the Christmas story, I'd also love to learn more from rabbis I know about Yom Kippur, or have insights into why Diwali is important, or hear from the People of the Sacred Voice about Ho-Chunk cosmology.
As a Christian leader, encountering the traditional defaults reminds me to speak up on behalf of those who are often ignored and occasionally oppressed. I appreciate the State Journal's efforts toward diverse coverage. But I'd also suggest when old presumptions and tendencies of dominance persist unquestioned, we have room to do better.
Rev. Nick Utphall, Madison, Advent Lutheran Church/Madison Christian Community