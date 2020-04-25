Public workers don't need insults -- Bonnie Dohm

I take offense to the dig about government employees "working" in Thursday's letter to the editor "'Safer at Home' is hurting most of us." I work for the government, and every employee I have had the pleasure to work with works very diligently to provide great service to their customers. I'm not sure where the stereotype started, insinuating that government employees don't work. But I have not seen any evidence of this stereotype in my more than 30 years of government employment.
I don't know the right answer as far as reopening the state for business. But in these difficult times when so many people are doing wonderful things to help their communities, I find it sad that the letter writer felt the need to insult hardworking people.
Bonnie Dohm, Dane
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.