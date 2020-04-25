Public workers don't need insults -- Bonnie Dohm
0 comments

Public workers don't need insults -- Bonnie Dohm

  • 0

I take offense to the dig about government employees "working" in Thursday's letter to the editor "'Safer at Home' is hurting most of us." I work for the government, and every employee I have had the pleasure to work with works very diligently to provide great service to their customers. I'm not sure where the stereotype started, insinuating that government employees don't work. But I have not seen any evidence of this stereotype in my more than 30 years of government employment.

I don't know the right answer as far as reopening the state for business. But in these difficult times when so many people are doing wonderful things to help their communities, I find it sad that the letter writer felt the need to insult hardworking people.

Bonnie Dohm, Dane

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics