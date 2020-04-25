Public workers don't need insults -- Bonnie Dohm

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I take offense to the dig about government employees "working" in Thursday's letter to the editor "'Safer at Home' is hurting most of us." I work for the government, and every employee I have had the pleasure to work with works very diligently to provide great service to their customers. I'm not sure where the stereotype started, insinuating that government employees don't work. But I have not seen any evidence of this stereotype in my more than 30 years of government employment.