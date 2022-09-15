Public Service Journalism team will make journalism stronger-- Ann Engelman

Thank you to Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Wisconsin State Journal.
I recently read the Sept. 11 story "Teams to bolster watchdog reporting" about the investment in investigative reporting through a Public Service Journalism team. This initiative helping daily newspapers across the country will be welcome to reporters trying to cover issues in local markets. So many are short staffed.
The experience and expertise of the group as described is impressive. I appreciate the foresight into the future of journalism.
Thank you.
Ann Engelman, Fort Atkinson