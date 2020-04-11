Public servants performed well -- Allen Knop

I must commend the Madison Fire Department and Army National Guard members who worked as volunteers at our polling place. All came in civilian clothes, no uniforms. The firefighters handled the curbside voting, and the Guard members worked inside all day.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

They were efficient hard workers. We greatly appreciated them in what was basically organized chaos. The Guard members cheerfully took on whatever jobs the chief inspector assigned to them, and we all enjoyed working with them.

Again, to the Army National Guard and the Madison firefighters, thanks from a fellow poll worker.

I must add however that during a long and hectic day, we often looked at each other and said we were really happy we were not in Milwaukee.

Allen Knop, Madison