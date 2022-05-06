Public servants deserve respect -- Bob Lavigna

This week is Public Service Recognition Week, the annual national celebration of public servants in federal, state, local and tribal government. Almost 400,000 of our fellow Wisconsinites work in government.

During the pandemic, these public servants have continued to deliver essential services quietly and effectively. They care for the sick, protect our communities, fight fires, respond to emergencies, operate public transportation, provide social services, deliver mail and maintain public facilities. Other government employees work behind the scenes, less visibly but also importantly.

The dedication of these public servants belies the often-heated rhetoric that frequently generates harsh -- and usually unjustified -- criticism of government.

As we emerge from the pandemic, government is being hit hard by the “great resignation.” A recent survey revealed that 52% of government employees nationwide are considering leaving their jobs. Another survey showed that government leaders across the nation are worried about recruiting and retaining talent.

The public servants I’ve worked with for more than 45 years don’t want awards or big salaries. They simply want the people they serve to understand and appreciate the contributions government makes to our nation, state and communities.

This week -- and every week.

Bob Lavigna, Fitchburg, director, Institute for Public Sector Employee Engagement