Public schools unite community -- Sandy Whisler

As a substitute teacher at Lake Mills Elementary School, I see students from a variety of backgrounds -- social, academic, economic, religious, cultural and racial -- interacting and learning to work and play side by side.

I see all staff working to help each child grow and develop. I’ve helped kindergarteners write “how to” books, second-graders write poetry, and fourth-graders write literary essays. I’ve learned how to use an open number line to solve addition and subtraction problems. I’ve guided book club discussions, helping students to share their thoughts and ideas about books they’re reading.

All of these things happen every day in our public schools, and that’s why Feb. 21-25 has been designated “I Love My Public School” Week. Our public schools unite us during the school day in the classroom and throughout the week at sporting events, plays and concerts. Our public schools provide space for community events and activities. Our public schools offer the freedom for every student to thrive.

Let’s celebrate our great public schools this week and do all we can to be sure we continue to have thriving, well-resourced public schools where all children can succeed.

Sandy Whisler, Lake Mills