Public schools need Pence's backing -- Jeffrey Richter

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin today to champion so-called “school choice.” But he’ll only prove just how out of touch the president is about helping students in Wisconsin.

I am a proud graduate of Madison public schools. My family includes five generations of graduates of public schools across Wisconsin. Our public schools are the heart and soul of every community in Wisconsin. They foster growth and strong communities. Public school teachers inspire students and empower them to be the best they can be.

But the Trump administration is working to make it harder for public schools in Wisconsin to succeed. The Trump administration has proposed billions in federal education cuts that would weaken public schools while supporting increased funding and benefits for private and charter schools.

Wisconsin’s public schools need all the support they can get, but Trump’s education budget cuts would deny them support by cutting funding for after-school programs and teacher training programs.

Vice President Pence shouldn’t be here celebrating these attacks on our public schools. He should be apologizing for them. Wisconsinites who agree should speak out on the effects Trump’s policies have had on their schools. Wisconsin deserves much better.

Jeffrey Richter, Madison

