One of the most misguided and inane concepts held by conservatives is the idea that if only schools were businesses, then everything wrong with schools would disappear. They think schools should compete against one another, and “failing” schools should be allowed to close.

If you truly believe in the American ideal of a well-educated citizenry, then all schools must succeed and all children (not just our family’s children) must thrive. The concept that we are wasting taxpayers' hard-earned dollars on struggling schools completely misses the point of why schools even exist in the first place. We fund schools for betterment of all Wisconsinites specifically and Americans in general.

We must put forth the effort to leave no child behind because ultimately that effort helps us all. For example, if a private school accepts public money, why can it exclude children who have special education needs? Here is a business model that rips off taxpayers in general by refusing to educate all.

Vouchers to support a variety of school models make sense. But vouchers which help one group of children at the expense of another group of children do not. Raising state funding to lower local funding would help us all.

James Lister, Middleton