An often-made argument against vouchers for students to attend schools other than public schools is that it takes money away from the public schools.
That argument is not valid because it confuses means with the objective. The education of our children is the objective. The public school system is a means of educating our children. But not the only means. The law recognizes that private schools, charter schools, religious schools and home-schooling are legitimate and acceptable means of educating our children.
It follows then that the money to educate our children should go to whoever is educating them. That should be just common sense, because the money should be spent to achieve the objective, not to support an institution. If the children are educated in the public schools, they should get the money. If some other institutions or people perform the task of education, they should get the money. And it is not a subsidy. It is payment for services rendered.
For the record, I am not opposed to the public school system. My three children all attended the public schools in the Dane County community of Oregon. Those were and are good schools. My wife was a teacher in that school system until she retired.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn