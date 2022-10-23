Public schools are failing our kids -- Timothy Lauri

Government schools are a dismal failure. Too many children who are “educated” in undisciplined and chaotic government schools are not proficient in reading, writing, science, history, civics or mathematics.

Instead of educating our children toward productive and successful lives, they are being indoctrinated to accept Marxist falsehoods about life, to embrace “wokeness” insanities, gender fluidity stupidities, and hate-filled lies about our homeland. These schools have even usurped parents’ parental authority over their own children.

Government schooling has become a destructive menace, endangering both our children and our nation. Parents hoping to obtain a decent quality education for their children must remove their children from government schools and the insidious indoctrinations and dumbed-down education they are subjected to there.

Parents must have the authority to direct their children’s education free from government interference. We need a voucher system that allows parents to send their children to the school of their choice. We need schools that educate children in ways that ensure their success and prosperity in life.

Parents, by hook or by crook, get your children out of government schools. Modern-day government schooling must be stopped.

Timothy Lauri, Madison