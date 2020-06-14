Public safety reform is the goal -- Ali Bram

Over the past few weeks we have heard the terms "dismantle" the police, "defund" the police, "dissolve" the police and "demolish" the police department.
All of these terms are being used to describe a powerful and much needed movement to improve our society. While the terms have been most effective in drawing attention to the movement, they have also caused confusion, dismay and fear. Public response to them has vacillated between loud approval and condemnation. Yet none of the terms describes all the ultimate and positive goals of the movement: reforming police actions and improving safety so that it accommodates public needs.
Now, as we turn to the civic action needed to address the goals of the movement, let’s call it what it really is: public safety reform. May this new name help us remember all the reasons it’s needed.
Ali Bram, Madison
