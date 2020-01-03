Public safety is City Hall's most important job -- Paula Fitzsimmons

I recently became so sick that my husband thought about taking me to the emergency room. I decided to fight it out at home and recovered. While I’m fortunate, it got me to thinking:
What happens if you become critically ill in Madison and can’t get to a hospital, and your very survival depends on the ability of first responders to get to your home expediently? I ask because during this past budget cycle in Madison, funding for paramedics, firefighters and police officers was not prioritized. This makes it more difficult for the dedicated people who make our lives livable to do their jobs effectively.
City governments aren’t tasked with engaging in ideology or partisan politics. Their first priority -- albeit unglamorous and not conducive to political career-building -- is to ensure the safety, health and well-being of its citizens. If we have enough money left over after we’ve covered the basics, then we can perhaps discuss the merits of special projects.
By placing ideological projects before the needs of Madison's Police and Fire departments, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and a good portion of the City Council have put our health and safety at risk. Public safety may not seem like a priority, but it's the only thing that matters when your life or that of a loved one depends first responders to do their jobs effectively.
Paula Fitzsimmons, Madison