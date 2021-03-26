Public pays for disposable society -- George Perkins

The external costs of manufacturing products (resource extraction, processing, byproducts, waste and final product disposal) should be bourn by the producer, not the public. The pollution from externalities results in adverse environmental impacts and skews the economics of our disposable society.
Many of the plastic items we encounter on a daily basis -- such as plastic bags, utensils and foam containers -- are designed to be thrown away. But producers of single-use plastics are often able to offload their products' end-of-life costs onto consumers, society and the environment. Producers of single-use plastics should be forced to contribute financially toward managing the waste streams of their products.
Legislation is needed to incentivize companies to create more durable and reusable, biodegradable or more easily recycled products.
George Perkins, Madison