Politicians and the media need to define for the American public what the term "quid pro quo" means. I did not understand its meaning at first.
I imagine many Americans have felt the same way. Basically, it means "if you do something for me, I will do something for you."
This is what people heard President Donald Trump say over the phone to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Basically, President Trump implied he would release the money for military assistance that the United States has promised to Ukraine -- if President Zelensky would do Trump a "favor" and look into the possibility that Vice President Joe Biden and his son were involved in shady dealings in Ukraine.
This is not tolerated under our Constitution and is considered bribery. President Trump was withholding American money that was approved by Congress to help his own political prospects in the 2020 election.
This is against the law and he should be impeached.
John Murphy, Madison