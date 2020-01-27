Public must know map instructions -- Mark K. Allen

Article IV, Section 3 of our Wisconsin Constitution gives the Legislature the power to draw state and federal election districts in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Legislature however does not actually sit with maps and do the redistricting. The actual maps are drawn by third parties and then approved by the Legislature.
I see no reason why a nonpartisan commission's maps would be any less valid for consideration than maps drawn by a contractor hired by the Legislature's majority party. The real difference is the instructions given to the third party for that redistricting work. Are third parties told to draw fair maps or are they instructed to favor one party.
Before any maps are considered by the Legislature, we must demand that instructions for drawing those maps be transparent to the public.
Mark K. Allen, Madison