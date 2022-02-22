Public deserves to know why man was shot in Madison -- Helena Tsotsis

I am dismayed and baffled at the Quadren Wilson saga in Madison. What we are being told does not pass the smell test.

We have been told little other than Wilson was "the subject of an investigation." A response of 21 officers for this?

Two weeks after the shooting and arrest of this unarmed man, we are now told that he is being held for a drug charge that stemmed from an incident in April 2021. If this is truly the case, didn't law enforcement know what they were arresting him for on Feb. 3? The officers who shot Wilson are just now being named. Why the wait?

The lack of transparency is shocking. The longer this takes and the continuing lack of information is decreasing the community's ability to trust what we are being told. Wilson's family and all of Dane County deserve answers.

Helena Tsotsis, Madison