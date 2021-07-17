Public art would enhance Madison -- Eric A. Johnson

As a resident of Downtown Madison, I was pleasantly surprised at the strong attendance at last weekend’s Art Fair off the Square.
The strong interest of the populace in art illustrates benefits of modern art in creating ideas and supporting communities. Sculpture is a key signature in many cities and universities -- for example, the “Bean” in Chicago, and the “Alchemist” on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus.
Madison could enhance its image of excellence and beauty by strategic placements of modern outdoor sculptures in the city and the UW-Madison campus. The placement of sculpture, whether created from stone, metal or ceramic, would enhance students’ learning and creativity, and the remembrance of their experience in Madison and UW.
Eric A. Johnson, Madison, retired professor