PSC must embrace carbon-free energy -- Robert H. Owen, Jr.

Our climate is at extreme risk from greenhouse gas pollution, largely carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels and methane from leaking fracked wells.

We need to stop this pollution as soon as possible to give our descendants a chance for a livable future.

I welcomed the Public Service Commission's "Roadmap to Zero Carbon" investigation when it was announced in March, hoping that the state's energy regulator was getting serious about limiting greenhouse gas pollution. I was wrong.

I learned how wrong recently when the PSC met to discuss the "Roadmap" case. None of the three commissioners was willing to take substantial immediate action to plan to limit greenhouse gas pollution, and the more climate-clueless pair -- Commissioner Ellen Nowak and Chair Rebecca Valcq -- was unwilling to even plan any future steps to limit the use of fossil natural gas.

Wisconsin regulators pass on policy changes, order further study of clean energy transition With utilities seeking to spend billions of dollars building wind, solar and battery storage systems to replace coal-fired power plants, commissions agreed they need a better understanding of the cost and ramifications.