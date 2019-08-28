Recently the state Public Service Commission, a group of three unelected bureaucrats, made a decision that will be an albatross around our necks and those of our children and grandchildren.
Deciding against overwhelming public opposition, a record number of intervenors, newer, much less-expensive alternatives, and opposing briefs from other states affected -- the three bureaucrats on the commission voted to approve the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
Lots of people's property will be torn up and ruined by their unneeded line. They ignored the public comments, briefs and research provided them by the public and intervenors. They ignored the expert testimony of several acclaimed experts in the use of newer technologies less expensive and friendlier to local economies and the environment.
Lawmakers and our governor have abdicated their responsibilities to represent the people by giving so much authority to three people who were not elected. This decision should make every citizen angry, whether they were for or against the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line. This is not representative government.
Linda Grice, Stitzer