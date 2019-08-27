The Public Service Commission spurned public interests by approving the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission project, revealing their unswerving bias toward big-money utility interests.
The commissioners took the claims of the builder, American Transmission Company, at face value -- even though a preponderance of evidence showed its analyses to be flawed and biased in favor of the project.
The commissioners did not provide a rationale for ignoring issues that were debated and contested during the proceeding by intervenors and experts. This transmission line clearly does not meet statutory requirements for protecting the environment or prioritizing energy efficiency. The commission downplayed alternatives that were presented to avoid environmental and economic impacts to Wisconsin communities. These alternatives would have benefited citizens rather than utilities.
Commissioners hypothesized that Wisconsin utilities had stated an interest in buying more renewable wind power from out of state, even though there are many options for in state generation of renewable energy. Intervenors provided evidence that the transmission line would not be effective in reducing carbon emissions and is likely to cause increases rather than reductions.
Ignoring the concerns of over 1,000 citizens, the commissioners callously eliminated many provisions suggested by staff to protect landowners from intrusive practices used by ATC.
Chris Klopp, Cross Plains