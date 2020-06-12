Protests prolong disabled isolation -- Steven Salmon

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While Americans are protesting about discrimination, people with disabilities are hidden away in their homes mandated by the state. The disabled have been home since mid-March. The majority of the disabled are not allowed to even to go outside. The virus will increase now after all of the protests. Disabled people will be stuck in their homes longer now -- possibly for a year.

The virus has taken the independence away from the disabled. They are not permitted in stores. All special programs and jobs are canceled indefinitely. People with development disabilities need a daily routine to maintain life. These individuals don't have a voice and are being forgotten. If Americans wants equality for all, that needs to include the disabled.

Americans are forgetting the virus is here to stay until a vaccine is found. This isn't something we can ignore. Americans are so divided now and we can't unite to fight the virus. The virus and racism will kill us. That's not the America I cherish.

Steven Salmon, Madison