Protests may lead to real change -- Allen Knop

Usually, I am not a fan of protests. A whole bunch of people charge about and then go home. Nothing is accomplished because there is no plan of action to follow the protest.

This latest series of street actions, however, have given me some hope. During the marches around the Capitol and in James Madison park there were organizers helping people register to vote -- a real positive action.

Then the Big Ten created a commission to fight racism and hate on campuses. UW football player Madison Cone and softball player Tyra Turner were assigned to serve. And unlike the usual commission where people meet, create wonderful rhetoric and then go home, this group has some concrete goals. They are to get people out to vote and organize groups on their campus.

My congratulations to both Turner and Cone. I wish them success in their work. They both face a huge task. May it go well for them and for all of us.

Allen Knop, Madison