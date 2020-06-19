Protests may be safer than rallies -- Louise Robbins

Tuesday’s letter to the editor "Virus can spread at protests, too" argued it was “amazing” that Black Lives Matter rallies seem to pose no danger of COVID-19 transmission, while President Donald Trump is criticized for having a large rally that might spread the virus.
Much coverage of the Black Lives Matter protests has expressed concern over virus transmission. But participants who were marching for their lives have largely worn their own masks, or organizers have provided them. And the demonstrations were outside, where transmission is less likely.
President Trump, on the other hand, disdains masks -- the best protection against spread, if his followers would wear them -- and wants many people crowded into an indoor space, where transmission is much more likely.
It's not a double standard -- it's different situations.
Louise Robbins, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!