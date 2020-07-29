Protesters won't intimidate Ozanne -- Tom Landgraf

If anyone thinks that noisily showing up at the Dane County district attorney's home, contacting his neighbors, slinging vulgar insults, or calling him or his family "racists" will result in his dismissal of specific criminal cases on their demand, they clearly know nothing about the steadfast character of Ismael Ozanne. Raucous late-night appearances in his neighborhood will do nothing to shake his steely resolve to do right by the public he serves.

A decade ago, Ozanne stepped into the role of Dane County's top law enforcement official, the first African American district attorney in Wisconsin history. He has since been singularly committed to the pursuit of justice in this county, serving as a smart and visionary public servant acting in the best interests of our citizens without fear or favor, and with the necessary backbone to make tough but fair decisions.

District Attorney Ozanne is a true minister of justice, serving our county with distinction, courage, grace and dignity. He will always listen, but he will not be intimidated.

Tom Landgraf, Madison