Protesters tactics won't win trust-- John Niesen

I feel bad for District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, whose home has been the target of protesters. I applaud his patience and understanding with their cause and commend him for seeking to speak with those who see things differently from him. He is doing his job with class, patience and dignity.

I do not feel the same admiration for the protesters who have targeted his home and family. It is hard to sympathize with any group that will use intimidation as a tactic to get its way, no matter what their cause is.

Let's look to Martin Luther King as the model of protest behavior: What made King worthy of admiration was his determination not to resort to cheap and petty tactics but to see brotherhood as the end result. His goal was never to demean or to shame. His goal was to help others to see and to understand so that everyone could work together to set things right.

Part of winning a protest campaign is winning public trust. Vandalism, violence and threats do not win public trust. Strength of character and righteous action win public trust.

