Protesters should reject bad actors -- Wayne Shockley

Demonstrations are not only legitimate, they are protected by the U.S. Constitution. But when the demonstrators accept the principle that the ends justify the means, we have the potential for violence.
Some of the demonstrators take that principle as permission to do whatever violence they are inclined to do. Sometimes the violence is relatively minor, such as breaking windows and blocking traffic. Sometimes it gets worse. They loot stores, burn buildings, drive cars into crowds of opponents or assault reporters.
But when the demonstrators are encouraged by an amoral, demagogic conman such as President Donald Trump, the results can be as horrendous as the assault on the U.S. Congress that we watched on TV.
Soon Trump will be out of power. But the principle that the ends justify the means is still there on both sides of the political divide.
To stop the violence, peaceful demonstrators should turn on the violent ones. Identify them, avoid them, and point them out to police. Take pictures of their actions to help the police prosecute them. It will require a change in the attitude of the demonstrators toward the police, but it's time for that anyway.
It will help the cause of peaceful demonstrators if they help the police remove the violent ones.
Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn