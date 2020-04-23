Protesters should just stay home -- Matthew Coppens

To the protesters who will be descending on the state Capitol this week: Go home.

We get it. We all get it.

You're angry about not being able to work, about being told to not travel, and that you are safer at home. This is a shock to the entire world-market system here. So trust me when I say we all get it.

Many of us also understand that this virus spreads from close contact between humans. It has the ability to create lifelong problems, and mass infection can heavily tax our hospital systems. We understand you are mad, tired and simply want things to go back to normal. But for the sake of your health and those around you, your haircut can wait.

Early precautions taken now can flatten the curve as we work to avoid a second surge in infections. If you truly value your community, your loved ones and neighbors -- stay home.

Matthew Coppens, Madison