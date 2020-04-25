Protesters should honor sacrifices -- Jane Noffke

I have watched demonstrators at statehouses around the country demanding that their governors reverse lockdown orders.

I can't help contrasting them with the doctors, nurses, first responders and other health care workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the victims of COVID-19. Fearing that they might bring the virus home, they have even suspended their family lives as they work long hours in punishing conditions -- not only to save lives, but also to comfort the dying, who would otherwise die alone. The physical and emotional price they are paying should humble the rest of us.

The demonstrators carry signs claiming their freedoms are being stolen. They seem to believe that freedom means doing whatever you want whenever you want to. They seem to have no concept of the common good as they return to their communities, possibly taking the virus with them to infect even more Americans.

I can't help wondering how these demonstrators would have reacted to the rationing that everyday Americans were subject to for years during World War II. Most Americans knew these were small sacrifices compared to those made by the citizen soldiers risking their lives on the front lines.

Jane Noffke, Madison