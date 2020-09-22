Protesters must stop disruptions -- Ricardo Cruz

A small minority of Madison residents continue to foment racial unrest and civil disobedience during a time when the city needs to move on from ridiculous notions of racial inequity and identity validations.
They act like needy children who dance for your attention seeking some type of confirmation that you see them. Meanwhile, the only people who suffer are the rest of us who don’t need constant attention and validation. People like the single mother who just finished a 10-hour shift trying to get home to care for her children but is blocked by people painting the streets. Or the doctor who is trying to get to the hospital to perform emergency surgery but can’t get through the protestors blocking the road.
Every U.S. citizen has the right to voice their opinion in a respectful and civil manner which does not impede on the rights of others. No one has the right to hinder the daily activities of others in exchange for self-seeking attention.
Ricardo Cruz, Middleton
