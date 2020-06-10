Protesters can't infringe on rights -- Eric Fatzinger

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I am amazed at the criminal negligence of the city of Madison for allowing protesters to block the Beltline for extended periods of time with no police response to clear traffic and open the road -- even for emergency vehicles.

I wholeheartedly support the right to peacefully protest, and I served 27 years on active duty in the Army defending that right. But that right to protest ends when the protesters become violent or infringe on the rights of others.