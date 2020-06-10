Protesters can't infringe on rights -- Eric Fatzinger
0 comments

Protesters can't infringe on rights -- Eric Fatzinger

  • 0

I am amazed at the criminal negligence of the city of Madison for allowing protesters to block the Beltline for extended periods of time with no police response to clear traffic and open the road -- even for emergency vehicles.

I wholeheartedly support the right to peacefully protest, and I served 27 years on active duty in the Army defending that right. But that right to protest ends when the protesters become violent or infringe on the rights of others.

Eric Fatzinger, Platteville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics