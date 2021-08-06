Protect Wisconsin's akes and climate -- Veeka Malanchuk

The State Journal's reports of harmful contaminants such as nitrate and other dangerous chemicals in Dane County’s public water system, Madison’s lakes and many private wells are a stark reminder that we must act. I hope we can all call on our elected representatives in Washington to address this crisis.
I live in Beloit and have seen the impact of low water quality.
It’s even more important to remember that the impact of climate change is felt much more severely on marginalized communities. We have to act, and we must direct resources particularly to low-income communities and communities of color that bear the brunt of the impact of climate change.
I am glad U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, has cosponsored the Environmental Justice for all Act. It would ensure that when we act, we also help those who are most impacted by this climate crisis. In the future, I hope that the U.S. senators of my beautiful district -- Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh -- will also cosponsor this act.
Veeka Malanchuk, Beloit