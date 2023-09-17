Thank you for publishing the Associated Press article "Advocates fighting plan to remove wild horses" in last Sunday's State Journal.

Many people are unaware of the plight of wild horses and burros throughout the country. This article helps bring awareness to it.

Around 50,000 wild horses and burros have been rounded up by the Bureau of Land Management in holding pens throughout the country. Many fall into the hands of the slaughter pipeline. People can learn about this through American Wild Horse Campaign (americanwildhorsecampaign.org), Save Our Wild Horses (saveourwildhorses.net) and Animal Wellness Action (animalwellnessaction.org).

The horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, are an extremely unique herd, viewable inside a National Park. In December 2022, the National Park Service announced their plan to eliminate this herd.

It would be a tragedy if this happened. Thousands of people are working together, fighting for the spirit of the Badlands. We hope others learn and join in.

Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates (www.chwha.org) has a wealth of information and call to actions available.

Please be a voice for our horses and burros on our public lands.

Margo Fochs, Waterloo