Protect the vulnerable and leave the rest of us alone -- Joan Ellis Beglinger
The liberals are in hyperactivist mode. Gov. Tony Ever’s decision to extend the Wisconsin mask mandate is an outrageous misuse of information to interfere with our return to normal life. The persistent and deliberate reporting of data without context is designed to extend fear and disruption into the presidential election.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health’s own website, negative tests are underreported, rendering the percentage of infections inaccurately high. Further, the 102,498 total cases as of Sept. 21 mean only about 1.8% of Wisconsinites have had the virus. Only about 7% of those who got the virus were hospitalized, and most of those people were 60 or older, which is one of the higher-risk groups. 

Rarely mentioned in news reporting on the virus is that the vast majority who have had the virus have recovered. Our situation is hardly an emergency. Protect the vulnerable and let the rest of us get back to our lives.

In another totally arbitrary and activist move, federal Judge William Connelly ruled to extend the counting of ballots to six days after the Nov. 3 election, depriving Wisconsinites of timely results. Six weeks to get absentee ballots in is not enough time? Liberals have obviously chosen cheating over a strong candidate.

Joan Ellis Beglinger, Cross Plains

