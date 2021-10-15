Protect cranes, don't hunt them -- William H. Tishler

I could not believe my eyes when I read that a group of Republicans had authored bills that included a provision to create a hunting season for sandhill cranes.
Endorsing the bills was Hunter Nation, a Kansas-based hunting organization. The values of this group (and its political connections) might be judged by its sponsoring a raffle for a guided elk hunt with Donald Trump, Jr., who, the organization calls, “the modern-day Teddy Roosevelt.”
Frankly, I would rather see this majestic bird soar through the sky with my binoculars than through the sights of a gun. And its melodious call is much more soothing than its cry of pain after being shot.
Interestingly, Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, an ardent supporter of the measure, is from the same community as former Gov. Warren Knowles. Knowles took action to protect Wisconsin’s resources. Stafsholt’s actions are just the opposite.
William H. Tishler, Fitchburg