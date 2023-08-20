Before Wisconsin jumps on the marijuana legalization bandwagon, it needs to make sure that protections are in place so our young people are not targeted or inadvertently exposed to cannabis.

Recent reports pointed to a nearly 1,400% increase in hospitalizations of young children due to accidental cannabis ingestion. All other age groups under 25 also had marked increases in hospitalizations due to cannabis.

Many edible cannabis products are made to look and taste like gummies, lollipops and even cereals that are popular with children. THC-infused edibles are a demonstrated health risk to our children. Yet the best the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are willing to do is warn parents to keep them out of reach of their children and encourage schools and community organizations to implement prevention efforts.

So Wisconsin lawmakers need to act decisively. They should set aside their visions of a tax windfall generated by cannabis sales, and first ensure that our children and youth are protected.

Laws need to be enacted that make it illegal to sell THC-containing products that emulate candy and other youth-oriented food items. Producers and sellers of cannabis products should be held accountable like those who sell tobacco and alcohol. Anything less would callously jeopardize Wisconsin children.

Steve Maurice, Oregon