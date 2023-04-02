As someone who is deeply concerned about the future of our planet, I am writing to endorse Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. Protasiewicz’s commitment to the people of Wisconsin and her support for fair maps make her the ideal candidate to serve on the state’s highest court.

Climate change is one of the greatest challenges we face on an increasingly frequent basis, and we need leaders who are committed to taking bold action to ensure that we rise to the challenge. Judge Protasiewicz has demonstrated her commitment to ensure that the voices of all Wisconsinites are heard. She understands that fair, non-gerrymandered maps are essential to ensuring that our democracy is truly representative of the people it serves. True representation will undoubtedly guide Wisconsin to return to its progressive values, including the preservation of our planet.