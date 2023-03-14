We all want the freedom to care for our families and thrive in safe communities. But profoundly undemocratic voting maps, backed by a narrowly conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court, have allowed unresponsive legislators to remain safe in their gerrymandered seats.

They continue to turn their backs on the will of the people who overwhelmingly favor gun safety reforms, voting rights, expanded affordable health care, reproductive freedoms and investments in local schools. These politicians ignore us because they can.

This spring the voters have the opportunity to elect a Supreme Court justice who values democracy and will uphold the rule of law. Vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz on April 4 and help protect the rights of all Wisconsinites.

Leslie DeMuth, Lake Mills

The Mendota Marsh collection