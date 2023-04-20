Adam Carrington’s guest column in Sunday's State Journal, "Judicial elections undermine courts," amplified the excellent points that judicial elections are unseemly at best -- and that, in an ideal world, the people would rule through law, leaving the judiciary to interpret the law.

Current political reality in Wisconsin, however, is far from an ideal world. An obscenely gerrymandered voting map prevents the people from electing a representative Legislature, and a partisan Supreme Court has not only declined to review these maps but nearly overturned the legitimate result of a presidential election.

Wisconsin has no direct initiative process for citizens to introduce legislation or amend the state constitution. The only recourse available to the majority of Wisconsin’s voters was to elect a Supreme Court justice who pledged to remedy this manifestly unfair situation. Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz may not be perfect, but Wisconsin’s judicial selection system is what it is, and the alternative would have been far worse.

People who lament that the law is not respected should ask themselves, “Is the law respectable?”

Tom Neuser, Madison

